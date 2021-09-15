Upstate NY tribe has high expectations for early pot sales

Under the current law enacted in March, municipalities that opt out by Dec. 31 can later decide to allow pot shops. But if they take no action by year's end, they won't be able to ban pot stores. County governments have no say over those local decisions. The key choices are in the hands of villages, towns and cities.

Borrello reasoned that the state government is already running six months behind the initial timetable for implementing a marijuana licensing system, with local governments having "zero information" from the state.

Although four appointments were made this month to the nascent state Cannabis Control Board, two vacancies remain to be filled.

Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said there is no justification for slowing down the implementation of retail marijuana licenses.

"There has been so much discussion already on opting in or opting out that communities by now know the direction they want to go in," Rosenquest said.

He noted four companies interested in opening marijuana production facilities have been eyeing Plattsburgh as a potential site, with the low cost of electric power being a drawing card. An equal number of business people have signaled interest in opening cannabis stores in the city, he said.