USDA to gather data about Northeast farm labor

As farmers in New York state prepare for a pending increase in labor costs, federal officials are conducting a survey on farm labor and wages in the Northeast.

The USDA announced this week that its National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct its biannual Agricultural Labor Survey in October. The survey will collect information about hired labor from more than 2,000 farmers and ranchers in the 11-state Northeastern Region.

In the survey, NASS asks producers to answer a variety of questions about farm labor on their operations, including total number of hired farm workers, total hours worked, and total wages paid for the weeks of July 10-16 and Oct. 9-15, 2022.

Survey recipients can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov through NASS’s new respondent portal or by mail. On the portal, producers can complete their surveys, access data visualizations and reports of interest, link to other USDA agencies, and more.

The NASS will publish the data Nov. 23 in the farm labor report available on the NASS website. Survey recipients who do not respond by Oct. 19 may be contacted by NASS to arrange an interview or sent a reminder email.

“Agricultural labor data are critical in helping producers when hiring workers and estimating expenses,” King Whetstone, director of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office, said in a statement. “The data that farm operators provide through NASS’s Agricultural Labor Survey also allow federal policymakers to base farm labor policies on accurate information.”

The USDA and the U.S. Department of Labor use the survey data to estimate the demand for and availability of seasonal agricultural workers, establish minimum wage rates for agricultural workers, and administer farm labor recruitment and placement service programs.

“By asking about two separate time periods each time we collect these data during the year, we are able to publish biannual data and capture seasonal variation,” Whetstone said. “This approach reduces the number of times we survey farms, while ensuring that accurate and timely data are available.”

Participants are encouraged to visit youtu.be/6oWSOjGTQzU for further information and assistance with completing this survey. All previous Farm Labor publications are available here and on the NASS website at nass.usda.gov. For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Northeastern Regional Field Office at (800) 498-1518.

In New York, farmers are in the planning stages of how to respond to a recent recommendation by a wage board to lower the overtime threshold for farm laborers from 60 to 40 hours a week over the next 10 years. The move has been applauded by labor advocates but opposed by the New York Farm Bureau. Many producers have said the increased costs will force them to hire fewer workers, move their operations out of state, or go out of business.

Federal legislation was introduced this week in an attempt to block implementation of the overtime plan.