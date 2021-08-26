Verrier: #SupportCayuga at 111th annual chamber dinner

Another way you can support local businesses is with patience. Many are understaffed and, as a result, have had to change hours, or service might take a little longer. Be patient and kind; they are doing their best to just be open at all. And on that note, also consider working for a local employer. If you are looking for work or a new career close to home, there are plenty of opportunities right here in Cayuga County. Agriculture, manufacturing, hospitality, restaurants, health care — employers in all industries are looking for team members. Visit cayugacountychamber.com/careers to see some opportunities that chamber members have available, or call the Cayuga Works Career Center at (315) 253-1590 to explore what might be a good fit for you and to take advantage of its training programs.