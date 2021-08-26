Verrier: #SupportCayuga at 111th annual chamber dinner

The Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner is coming up on Sept. 29 at the Emerson Park Pavilion. This year’s theme is #SupportCayuga to show our appreciation for the businesses and organizations that add value and vibrancy to our county. Despite exceedingly difficult circumstances over the last 18 months, our community has undoubtedly banded together to support our local businesses and industry. From virtual and outdoor events and programming to online ordering and contactless pickup, businesses and nonprofits of all sizes have been creative and innovative. They’ve had to shift operations and offerings to meet the ever-changing needs and regulations, and through it all our community has shown up — in one way or another.
So now we celebrate! While we will continue to track the ongoing statistics and make changes as needed to ensure everyone’s safety, we hope to spend an evening appreciating each other and all we have to be thankful for in our community. Furthermore, we encourage everyone to continue supporting local businesses and organizations in Cayuga County, from Fair Haven to Summerhill and everywhere in between. There are many ways to do that, too!
First and foremost, buying and donating local means that businesses and nonprofits can continue to operate and grow. In turn, they can then reinvest a portion of those dollars locally. You can also share a photo on social media and/or post a review on Google of your favorite local businesses and include #SupportCayuga to help improve the visibility of our small businesses online.
Another way you can support local businesses is with patience. Many are understaffed and, as a result, have had to change hours, or service might take a little longer. Be patient and kind; they are doing their best to just be open at all. And on that note, also consider working for a local employer. If you are looking for work or a new career close to home, there are plenty of opportunities right here in Cayuga County. Agriculture, manufacturing, hospitality, restaurants, health care — employers in all industries are looking for team members. Visit cayugacountychamber.com/careers to see some opportunities that chamber members have available, or call the Cayuga Works Career Center at (315) 253-1590 to explore what might be a good fit for you and to take advantage of its training programs.
This year we will be bringing back the chamber virtual auction, which was a big hit last year despite not being able to have our normal celebratory dinner. The auction will be open for bidding from Sept. 24 through Oct. 1. We are accepting donated items to include in the auction until Aug. 30. Anyone can donate an item or service, which will be showcased on the auction’s webpage. We will promote donor businesses and organizations leading up to and throughout the auction.
For more information on the 111th Annual Dinner and virtual auction, including registration and the virtual auction donation form, visit cayugacountychamber.com/annualdinner or contact Amy Fuller, chamber manager, at (315) 252-7291 or afuller@cayugacountychamber.com.
Tracy Verrier is the executive director of Cayuga Strategic Solutions, a joint venture of the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and the Cayuga Economic Development Agency. For more information, visit cayugaeda.org or call (315) 252-3500.