War and wood: Auburn business closing due to Russian supply shortage

Tim Tucker's business in Auburn is built around Baltic birch plywood.

Ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he hasn't been able to buy an inch of it.

That's why Tucker, after 22 years, will soon close his business, Talic Storage Systems. He'll close once he exhausts his supply of Baltic birch, which he uses to make kayak and canoe storage systems.

The systems consist of arms that Tucker crafts from Baltic birch and nylon webbing that cradles the boats like a hammock. He switched to that wood after starting the business with yellow pine because, when cut in the curved form his systems use, Baltic birch is less prone to breaking. With its thin plies and scarcity of knots, it can withstand the stress of holding watercraft that weighs up to 100 pounds.

"You can cut it in any shape you want and still have a nice, strong piece of wood," the Seneca Falls native told The Citizen on Monday. "It's strong and stable for what I'm doing."

After years of working in advertising for companies like Kodak and Xerox in Rochester, Tucker and his wife, Jeannie, started Talic there around 2000. He said the idea surfaced through a series of "a ha! moments." Winter was on its way, and he had three boats occupying most of the floorspace in his garage. He thought about stacking them on sawhorses, but that could dent or scratch them over time.

Putting his creativity to work, Tucker devised his system over the course of 20 to 30 prototypes. Its wall-mounted arms conserve space, and the webbing protects boats from any damaging contact.

He and Jeannie moved to the business's current location on York Street in Auburn in 2009. At its peak, the Tuckers were making about 10,000 of their systems a year, each taking 20 to 40 minutes of handcrafting. Tim and Jeannie's two sons helped until starting college and their own jobs. She eventually left the business too, wanting to spend time in boats instead of making systems that store them.

"She was more interested in going on vacation during the summer," he said with a laugh. "It was our busiest time. We'd spend 60 to 70 hours a week cranking these things out, and she got tired of that."

Decreasing production hurt Talic's performance in search engines, which had brought Tim significant wholesale business from retailers. Meanwhile, people seem to be spending less time and money on watercraft these days than they did a decade ago, he said. Those who do buy kayaks and canoes are opting for cheaper ones that aren't worth the extra money it would take to store them with care.

Tim doesn't know why, exactly, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has made Baltic birch so scarce. But when his supplier gave him the news, it was the last straw for a shallowing business. As he exhausts his supply of the wood, he hopes to take on "odd jobs" at his York Street workshop to make ends meet. Anyone who needs something made on a computer numerical control system can call him.

"I like having a reason to come to the shop," he said. "I don't want to give this up."

To learn more For more information about Talic Storage Systems, visit talic.com.