Wayne County indoor tomato farm expands

ONTARIO — A massive, indoor tomato-growing operation in Wayne County is getting even bigger this month, and it’s receiving additional help from the New York Power Authority, which is providing low-cost hydropower.

Intergrow is close to completing an $8.5 million, 10-acre addition to its Timothy Lane operations off Route 104.

James Williams, Intergrow’s business development manager, said the expansion was to be completed last week, with tomato plants arriving Aug. 9.

“This greenhouse will produce over 3 million pounds of fresh produce, with production throughout the winter months, and we are always looking for individuals to join our team,” Williams said.

The expansion is the second of three construction phases for the Ontario location. It will increase Intergrow’s artificial light production capabilities through the winter months.

Williams said Phase 3, which is planned for 2023, calls for a 25-acre expansion.

“After the completion of Phase 2 in Ontario this month, Intergrow will have 105 acres of greenhouses,” he said. “Completion of Phase 3 in 2023 would put us at 130 acres in total.”