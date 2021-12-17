'We can get through it': Cayuga County businesses react to COVID-19 mandate

Businesses in the Cayuga County area have mostly the same reaction to the state's latest COVID-19 mandate as they did to the ones that came before it.

"We're not thrilled," said Bernie Simmons, owner of Balloons Restaurant & Catering and co-owner of cocktail bar A.T. Walley & Co., both in Auburn.

"But if we all work together," Simmons continued, "we can get through it."

Announced Dec. 10 by Gov. Kathy Hochul in response to surging COVID-19 infection rates statewide, the new mandate asks businesses to require either masks or vaccination. Though Hochul later said the state will not enforce the mandate, leaving the matter to counties, Cayuga County Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman has announced the mandate will be enforced locally.

As a result, many businesses have returned to requiring masks within their walls, just as they did from the beginning of the pandemic until the rollout of the vaccine led the state to relax the mandate this spring. A.T. Walley, however, chose to require vaccination instead. Simmons told The Citizen that made the most sense to him and co-owners Jeff Campagnola and Nick Musso.

"It's really hard for young people to deal with masks," he said, noting that they have to be worn while standing, so customers often forget to put them back on when going to the bathroom or leaving.

"Kids today are more computer savvy, so they're cool with the (vaccine) cards," Simmons continued. The Genesee Street bar accepts cards or the state's Excelsior Pass as proof of vaccination.

Walley also kept track of how many customers were vaccinated during the first few days of the mandate, Simmons said, and about 90% were. The first night the bar required vaccination, six people were turned away. The bar did receive blowback for the decision on its Facebook page, with some commenters saying they would boycott the business, but Simmons isn't bothered.

"A lot of those people — we don't even know who they are," he said. "We don't even know if they're our customers."

At Balloons, meanwhile, Simmons chose to require masks instead. That's more accommodating of the Washington Street restaurant's customers, he said, and they move around less than Walley's. Seating at Balloons also continues to be socially distanced, as he never reinstalled the tables he removed last year. The restaurant has had "a phenomenal year," Simmons added.

"No one expected it to come to this again, but 30 days isn't long," he said, referring to Hochul's announcement that the mandate will be reassessed on Jan. 15 depending on infection rates.

Taking a similar attitude is Rene Patterson, general manager of Fingerlakes Mall.

Patterson told The Citizen he has opted to require masks inside the Aurelius shopping center. Its businesses can choose to require vaccination instead, but to his knowledge none of them have.

"To be required to proof everyone entering your store can be confrontational and really isn't practical," he said.

Anyone without a mask in the mall will be asked to wear one, and masks will be supplied to those who don't have them. If they refuse to wear a mask, they'll be asked to leave. So far, Patterson said, there has been some resistance from customers. But he hopes they understand that the mandate comes from the state, not the mall, and they should direct their frustrations accordingly.

"We have to be focused on complying with these mandates," he said. "Regardless of whether I agree with it or not."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.