Weedsport antique store Purple Monkey changes hands again

A little more than a year after being sold by its founder, Purple Monkey Antiques in Weedsport has new owners again.

The antique store at 8936 N. Seneca St. in the Cayuga County village is now under the ownership of Jacob and Shari Crisafulli, of Wolcott. Jacob Cristaulli told The Citizen they purchased the store from Bob Chilson, who opened the store in 2005. Its most recent operators, Mae and Joe Mohney, were leasing the store from Chilson, Crisafulli told The Citizen.

The Crisafullis have owned and operated another store, Crisafulli Vendors and Variety in Waterloo, for about two years. The couple bought Purple Monkey Antiques after conversations with Chilson when he visited their store, Crisafulli said. About a quarter of the inventory currently at the Weedsport store comes from the Waterloo one, he continued.

"Right now it's solely a vintage antique shop," he said. "Anything that I can improve upon, I will."

Those improvements, so far, include a new café at the store that serves coffee, tea, fudge and baked goods like brownies and cupcakes. Coffee will be free through the end of January, Crisafulli said.

If you go WHAT: Purple Monkey Antiques WHEN: Open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays WHERE: 8936 N. Seneca St., Weedsport INFO: Call (315) 834-7009 or find the business on Facebook

Crisafulli also hopes to convert the basement of the 42,000-square-foot store into a higher-end thrift store that carries items that didn't sell for "antique prices" in the store, he said.

Then, the first Sunday in March, the store will begin weekly hosting auctions.

Crisafulli said business has been slow since he and his wife took over the store Sept. 26, but the response has been positive. The only problem they've encountered has been from the village, which wouldn't let them hang the store's namesake antique outside the store. Located in the entranceway, the large wooden monkey was originally carved for Marley's Restaurant in Destiny USA.

The brick structure that houses Purple Monkey is itself full of history, with previous occupants including women's clothing manufacturer Weedsport Skirt & Dress Co. (later Crotty & Mitchell), the Security Co., Vulcan Knitting Mills and the Barr Typewriter Corporation. Crisafulli said he and his wife have cleaned and organized the building extensively.

"It was hard to walk around without knocking into things," he said. "It's improving, but it's improving slowly."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 1

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.