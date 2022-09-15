Wegmans dropping scanning app

Wegmans is ending the program for its SCAN App, which allowed shoppers to scan their own groceries as they shop, and then pay at a kiosk as they are checking out.

The company released a statement this week saying that they quickly rolled out the app early in the pandemic to provide a contactless in-store shopping option.

But Wegmans says that “the losses we are experiencing prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state.”

The supermarket chain says it will turn off the app until it can make improvements that meet the needs of customers and business, and a note that went out to users of the app from company president and CEO Colleen Wegman said the chain will “continue to introduce new digital solutions to streamline your shopping experience for the future.”

Tops Markets has a similar app, but there has been no indication from the company at this point that they plan on ending the program.

Tops released a statement Monday saying that it has found its Shop and Scan app has enhanced the shopping experience and said that “unfortunately theft is a part of an everyday occurrence, however this is carefully monitored by random audits.” Tops says that those audits maintain the integrity and accuracy of the system.

BJ’s Wholesale Club and Sam’s Club are among other chains that use a similar app. Burt Flickinger, a supermarket analyst who is founder and managing director at Strategic Resource Group, was not surprised Wegmans is dropping the SCAN App. He said that some other major chains are considering ending similar programs.

"The level of theft in self-scan and putting in extra items, not paying at the self-scan, there's a record amount of retail theft at this point," Flickinger said.