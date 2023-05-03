A new mural welcoming people to Auburn and showcasing the city's treasures will be unveiled downtown later this month.

The mural, which says "Welcome to Auburn," is being installed above Nash's Framing & Art at 12 State St. and will be unveiled there at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 19. The mural was designed by Arthur the Artist, who also designed the Harriet Tubman mural installed on the Nolan Block at the corner of Genesee and North streets last year, and organized by the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District.

"(The mural) celebrates Auburn's landmarks using a vintage postcard style that complements its historic surroundings while projecting a fresh, modern look," the BID said in a news release.

The mural was created in collaboration with Nash's owners Kim and Jay Pearson and other community members who provided ideas and inspiration. It is being funded by the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, which allocated $285,000 for public art projects. The mural will replace a floral landscape mural designed by Peter Maciulewicz and installed by Mack Studios more than a decade ago.

Printed and installed by A&M Graphics in Auburn, the mural will feature local landmarks in each letter of "Auburn": The Hoopes Park gazebo in "A," the Owasco River meeting Owasco Lake at Emerson Park in the first "U," the Logan Monument at Fort Hill Cemetery in "B," the rocket slide at Emerson Park in the second "U," Willard Memorial Chapel in "R" and Falcon Park, home of the Doubledays, in "N."

"The lively design uses big letters, bright colors and bold movements to show residents and visitors that Auburn is a proud city that values its legacy while looking to the future," the BID said.

For more information, visit auburndowntown.org.