Why there will be few food options on Sundays at new NY Thruway rest stop

The new Chittenango Service Area opened along Interstate 90 westbound and has a new restaurant that will likely attract motorists looking for a meal break.

There is one problem: It is closed on Sundays, which is typically a busy travel day.

Chick-fil-A is one of two restaurants at the Chittenango Service Area. (Starbucks is the other.) It has been the fast-food chain's longstanding policy to close on Sundays. That won't change, even if it means those who stop at the service area won't have a lot of food options.

A Thruway Authority spokesperson confirmed that Chick-fil-A at the Chittenango Service Area will be closed on Sundays. When Chick-fil-A is closed, the Applegreen Market Store and Starbucks will remain open. The store will serve hot foods, such as hot dogs and pizza, and prepackaged salads and sandwiches.

While there will be other Chick-fil-A locations along the Thruway once the $450 million rest area project is completed, the situation at Chittenango is unique.

Empire State Thruway Partners, the group led by Ireland-based Applegreen that was awarded the contract to operate the service areas, plans to have Chick-fil-A locations at three other rest stops: Clifton Springs on I-90 eastbound, Iroquois on I-90 westbound and New Baltimore on I-87. But there will be other food options at each of those sites.

Clifton Springs and New Baltimore will have Shake Shack locations, and New Baltimore will also have Panera Bread. Iroquois will have Burger King.

The rest stop improvement project is in its early phases. Ten service areas closed for reconstruction in July 2021. More than a year later, two have reopened — Chittenango and Indian Castle. A third, Junius Ponds, will reopen this month.

Empire State Thruway Partners plans to rebuild 23 of the 27 service areas. Four others will be renovated.