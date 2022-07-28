Wrench: Business education available through Cayuga County chamber

Networking events are the hallmark of the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce. Attending or hosting a chamber event is one of the best ways to market your business and get involved with the business community. However, there is another, albeit lesser-known way that we serve our members and the community at large. The chamber also offers business educational programming.

These seminars and webinars give local businesses access to continuing education on timely topics like human resources, marketing, accounting and many more. Because they are led by chamber-member businesses and partners, it allows our members a way to showcase their expertise while also sharing their knowledge with the business community.

We have a few different events coming up for business owners, nonprofit organizations and anyone in human resources:

• 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4: Growing Nonprofit Stories. A one-hour virtual introduction to nonprofit storytelling. Join Heidi Holtz from Stillwork Consulting Group as we talk about storytelling for your nonprofit. A workshop, based upon the work of Andy Goodman of The Goodman Center, on how to effectively tell your organizational story. This workshop is hosted by the Finger Lakes Grant Information Center, a program of the chamber, and costs $20 per person.

• 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24: Managing Effective Communication. An educational webinar to enhance interpersonal communication skills in the workplace. Presented by HelpPeople EAP, this training is designed to develop awareness of effective communication styles and the importance of nonverbal communication as well as the role that perception, intent and impact can have in the communication process.

• 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14: The Shared Work Initiative. The New York State Shared Work Initiative project coordinator and deputy director of business engagement will present on critical services available through the state Department of Labor that can save your business thousands each year. The Shared Work Initiative can help you retain talent during a slowdown due to seasonal adjustments, a drop in demand or supply chain issues. Business engagement can help you with recruitment needs along with value-added assistance, such as hiring incentives and tax credits. A Q&A will follow the presentation and supporting materials will be provided. Don’t miss out!

Registration for all chamber educational events can be found at cayugacountychamber.com/events. These events are free for access members and above and only $20 for nonmembers. If you’re interested in joining, memberships are half-price through the end of the year. It’s a great way to see how the chamber can help your business. This is just one of the ways we serve businesses and organizations.

Another way the chamber helps serve the local business community is through our flagship program, Leadership Cayuga. Designed to inspire leadership in our community, the Leadership Cayuga program is a series of monthly day-long sessions through which students explore issues, discover resources and meet key decision-makers of Cayuga County. We are currently recruiting for the class of 2023 and are looking for those new to the area, new to their position or interested in becoming more involved in Cayuga County. Applications received before Aug. 10 receive a $100 discount. You can learn more and apply at leadershipcayuga.com.

The chamber’s mission is to advocate as the voice of the business community, provide value-added services to our members and facilitate collaboration that supports economic development for the greater good of Cayuga County.