Businesses shut in effort to contain virus in hot spots

Exactly where those zones began and ended, though, wasn't easily apparent from maps released by the governor's office or the city. Parents at one Brooklyn school protested that their school had been shut by the city even though it lay outside the area the governor had designated for school closures.

The new restrictions involve parts of Brooklyn and Queens in New York City, sections of Orange and Rockland counties in the Hudson Valley and an area within Binghamton, near the Pennsylvania border.

Many of the neighborhoods where restrictions have been imposed are home to large Orthodox Jewish communities, and leaders of those communities have complained of being singled out for enforcement.

Agudath's lawsuit challenging the attendance limits said they would be especially disruptive on Jewish holidays this coming weekend.

"By depriving plaintiffs and their congregants of the critical religious worship and practices associated with these upcoming holidays, defendant has trampled on their constitutional right to the free exercise of religion," the lawsuit said.

In its lawsuit, the Diocese of Brooklyn said the new restrictions "go way too far, infringe way too much, and have no legitimate basis, as applied to the diocese's churches."