Buttoned-down Baker: Mayfield showing maturity for Browns

"We believe in ourselves, and that is why we are here," Mayfield said. "We have a bunch of fighters who have scratched and clawed to get here. We we are going to continue to do that week in and week out."

Mayfield's big personality preceded him to Cleveland, and it took a little time for some teammates to understand and trust him. Make no mistake, the Browns are following him now.

"He's a winner," said Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb. "That is his mindset. He's a winner. He's intense. He loves the game. He's also just a cool guy. You can talk to him about anything, and he's very down to earth. He's just a lovable guy.

"Everybody wants to be around him. That is just who he is."

On the field, Mayfield has changed as well. Plagued by bouts of inconsistency, he's making better decisions, getting rid of the ball quickly and playing as well as any QB in the league. Since throwing an early interception against Cincinnati on Oct. 25, he's had 19 TD passes and one interception.

"He's a heck of a player," said Chiefs coach Andy Reid. "He did a great job in college. He's driven. He wants to be great. That is how he goes about his business. He sure does a nice job with it. I would just tell you he has made huge strides.