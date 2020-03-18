LOS ANGELES — A federal judge in Los Angeles handed a major victory to Katy Perry, overturning a jury's verdict that found the pop superstar and her collaborators copied her 2013 hit "Dark Horse" from a 2009 Christian rap song.

U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder said in her decision that the disputed section of the rap song, "Joyful Noise" by rapper Marcus Gray was not distinctive enough to be protected by copyright as the jury found.

"It is undisputed in this case, even viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to plaintiffs, that the signature elements of the eight-note ostinato in 'Joyful Noise' is not a particularly unique or rare combination," Snyder wrote in her decision.

The plaintiffs plan to appeal.

"When the jurors returned a unanimous verdict of infringement, I cautioned my clients that we had only finished Round 11 of a 15-round match and that the next round would take place in the court of appeals," Gray's attorney Michael A. Kahn said in an email to the Associated Press, referencing the numerous pre-trial rulings in his client's favor. "We believe the jury was right and will do our best to restore their verdict on appeal."

