"He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation. He was the complete Renaissance comedian — writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children's author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have," Palin said.

Jones wrote and performed for the troupe's TV series, which aired for five years on the BBC, and films including "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" in 1975 and "Monty Python's Life of Brian" in 1979.

Playing the mother of Brian, a hapless young man who is mistaken for Jesus, he delivered one of the Pythons' most famous lines: "He's not the Messiah. He's a very naughty boy!"

Cleese tweeted: "It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away…"

He added: "Two down, four to go," a reference to the six members of the troupe. Chapman died of cancer in 1989.

As well as performing, Jones co-directed "Holy Grail" with Gilliam, and directed "Life of Brian" and the 1983 Python film "The Meaning of Life."

"It is a cruel and sad thing," surviving troupe member Idle tweeted Wednesday. "But let's remember just what joy he brought to all of us.

Jones is survived by his wife, his ex-wife Alison Telfer, and three children.

