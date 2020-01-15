NEW YORK — Posthumous inductees Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. will lead a new class into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joined by Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T-Rex.

The gospel-trained Houston, whose soaring voice transformed the Dolly Parton cover "I Will Always Love You" into a gigantic hit, was one of four artists elected after being on the ballot for the first time. The Doobie Brothers, Biggie and T-Rex were the others.

The annual induction ceremony will take place May 2 at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, the city where the rock museum is located. The Saturday night show will be on HBO, televised live for the first time.

Houston, who succumbed to years of drug abuse in 2012, was an instant success after being signed to a record contract at age 19 by record executive Clive Davis. Her 1985 debut had three No. 1 singles: "Saving All My Love for You," "How Will I Know" and "The Greatest Love of All." She had seven consecutive singles top the charts, a first for any artist.

