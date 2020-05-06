Copeland partnered with the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), with seed funding provided by K Period Media, to launch the program. A $500,000 goal has been set to help ballet dancers maintain their living expenses, since so many ballet companies and venues are closed.

The 32 ballerinas in the compilation video represent companies from all over the globe, including China, Russia, Europe, Cuba, Mexico, Philippines, South Africa, Canada, and the United States. The video, released Wednesday, shows each dancer at home performing the iconic steps from "Dying Swan," set to "Le Cygne (The Swan)," performed by cellist Wade Davis.

Having a diverse group for the video was a top priority for Copeland, a trailblazer who is the first black female principal dancer at her company, American Ballet Theatre.

"I think that's something that I've been fighting for my entire career, is to truly show the representation of what the world looks like within the ballet community," she said. "You'll see the diversity within this film. But it was also important for me to not just go for the biggest ballet stars, but to look within these companies and see talent, see up-and-coming talent and see diversity."

For Copeland, the video also represents an opportunity for the ballet world to rethink how it interacts with fans.