LOS ANGELES — The folks at Turner Classic Movies had just decided they'd have to cancel their annual classic film festival when their general manager had an idea: What if they could do something else in recognition of the lost weekend?

"It felt greedy to say, 'Well why don't we do this whole other thing?'" said Pola Changnon, the network's general manager.

Charles Tabash, the head of programming, told her he'd think about it. And less than 48 hours later, he came back with something even more ambitious: Three and a half days of films, special guest appearances and star-studded segments from past festivals to air in the comfort of viewers' own homes. And with that, the TCM Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition was born.

"I got emotional when we made the announcement to cancel. The festival means something to us," said TCM host Ben Mankiewicz of the March 12 decision. "We all just sensed that we had to do something."