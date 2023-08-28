The Onondaga County Health Department has been notified that additional mosquitoes collected from traps located in the Cicero Swamp area in the town of Cicero tested positive for virus. A mosquito pool from the Route 298 trap and a pool from the Island Road trap tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEEV) and a pool from the Route 298 trap tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). EEEV was found last week in the Cicero Swamp area. As temperatures remain warm, so will the threat of mosquito bites that can transmit disease. The Onondaga County Health Department urges residents to use personal protection measures when spending time outdoors.

The Onondaga County Health Department is making plans to conduct aerial spraying of the Cicero Swamp and immediate surrounding areas. This proactive measure is an attempt to interrupt the mosquito breeding cycles. Reducing the number of mosquitoes (although it is temporary) can reduce the number of mosquitoes available to transmit the virus to humans. The spraying is scheduled to take place tonight, Monday, August 28, 2023, after 6:30pm, pending weather. If weather or wind conditions are unfavorable on Monday, the spraying will be conducted on the next appropriate day and will be announced through local news, social media, and other communication channels. Residents in the spray areas will be notified by phone through the 911 emergency notification system.

The designated spray areas are generally bounded on the north by Route 31, on the west by Northern Boulevard, on the south by Taft Road, and on the east by the county line (Chittenango Creek). Roads included in this area are: all or parts of Route 298, Bull Street, Eastwood Road, Island Road, Cicero Center Road, Fergerson Road, Ferstler Road, and Oxbow Road. To view a map of the spraying area, visit: www.ongov.net/health/documents/SprayMapCicero.pdf.