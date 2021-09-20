Professional and previous political experience: 34 Year Old Entrepreneur with 10 Years' Business Growth; Owns and Operates Eat Me Ice Cream, LLC, Plant Based Manufacturing Facility with Distribution Throughout North Eastern U.S.; Teacher & Lecturer on Leadership; Founder and Developer of The Food Lab in Rochester, NY; Avid sailor and Secretary of the Fair Haven Yacht Club; Member of Williamson Flying Club and Student Pilot; Own My Own Home On King Street in Sterling/Fairhaven; Endorsed by the Central Labor Council, Democratic Women of Cayuga County and many local town members

Message to voters: Hi! My name is Cait Augustyn, and I want to be your next Cayuga County Legislator. Like many of my neighbors, I fell in love with this community and chose to make it my home. I am a newcomer to politics but I have an incredible passion for giving back to the community. I'm NOT a professional politician nor am I part of the status quo. What I am is someone who cares about the future of our towns while making sure we preserve our incredible heritage. I believe it's important to: