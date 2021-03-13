Call of the wild: Great outdoors is great escape in pandemic

In New York City, when the weather is good, people are out in droves — conjuring images of Edith Wharton characters strolling the promenade. It just so happens there is an Edith Wharton Walking Tour in New York. For now, it's limited to an online stroll through the Gilded Age.

It's the Gliding Age for cross-country skiing, which hasn't seen popularity like this since the 1970s after waxless skis were introduced. Equipment is quickly leaving the shelves. Rentals have been booming, too.

"Every single day of the week is like a weekend day," said Hodges, who has about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) of tracks at the Nordic center in Park City. "I'm stunned about the seemingly limitless interest right now in cross-country skiing."

Reese Brown, the executive director of the trade group Cross Country Ski Areas Association, envisioned this sort of surge happening after bikes — along with other outdoor equipment — became such a hot commodity during the summer.

"We started to see what was happening with biking and hiking and this mass flocking to the outdoors by people who generally would be running on a treadmill somewhere," Brown said. "That's when it kind of switched for us as a industry. We were like, 'Wait a second. This is going to continue.'"