Callie Caci is 30 years old, lives in Auburn and is employed at Wegmans. She has qualified for the Masters four times and this is her second trip to the final eight. Callie has a career high game of 267, high series of 670 and high average of 184. Her tournament average is 187.33 for 12 games. Her next opponent is Sara Casler.

