Camp Pop: US basketball team opens Olympic practice in Vegas

"They are bona fide big-time players, so they're not here to develop their individual games," Popovich said. "They're here to come together, become a team, fall in love as quickly as possible, and want it as badly as foreign teams want it."

Players — nine of the 12 on the Olympic team anyway, the exceptions being Milwaukee teammates Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, plus Phoenix's Devin Booker, all absent because they're playing in the NBA Finals — arrived in Las Vegas on Monday, were taken to their hotel to get settled in and take their first coronavirus test, then gathered for a team meeting in the evening.

Popovich greeted them all warmly, then started talking about the challenge that awaits.

"We know what we're supposed to do," U.S. center Bam Adebayo said.

Practices started Tuesday and will continue through the end of the week. The U.S. plays its first international friendly on Saturday against Nigeria, and they'll be spending most waking hours together over the next few weeks -- which is exactly what Popovich wants.

"We'll have to spend a lot of time together," Love said. "It's just going to help nurture and foster some great relationships on the floor and that's going to, I think, bode well for what we're going to do out there."