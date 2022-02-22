Campaign trails hot on crime issues as elections near

ALBANY — With political activists gearing up for an election season in which statewide offices and state Legislature seats are up for grabs, the debate over criminal justice is taking center stage.

On Monday, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, the front-runner for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, hammered away at public safety themes at a campaign event in Suffolk County.

Zeldin called for the enactment of a state "bill of rights" for police officers, saying their "inherent right of self-defense" should be enshrined in law and to prevent them from being "unfairly targeted by investigations."

"What really gets me about the attacks on our law enforcement is that when one person is alleged to do something wrong, there are people who instinctively try to vilify the other 100% of the profession," Zeldin said.

Six Democratic lawmakers who are members of a group called New York State Socialists in Office, meanwhile, released an agenda that includes several criminal justice proposals.

They called for passage of a measure that would decriminalize prostitution, contending "policing and prosecuting sex work does not keep our communities safe."

The group also noted it is supporting change in parole laws to require members of the Board of Parole to evaluate the inmates who come before them "on the basis of who they are today, including their personal transformation and current risk of violating the law."

The crime issue is a central one for Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Nassau County, who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor. In a hard-hitting attack ad released last Friday, Suozzi's campaign used footage of police officers attending a recent funeral procession for a New York Police Department officer killed in the line of duty while narrator states Gov. Kathy Hochul "refuses to take a stand against bail reform, turning violent criminals loose."

The narrator then states Suozzi will focus on protecting communities from crime while "tackling the inequality that helps cause it."

Hochul has also been turning her attention to public safety. Last Friday, she joined New York City Mayor Eric Adams to announce a plan to increase police patrols and use psychiatric outreach services to urge homeless and mentally ill people using the mass transit system to seek help. That move came after an Asian American woman, in what some called an example of hate crime, was shoved to her death from a subway platform.

On Sunday, Hochul was photographed by her staff as she laid flowers at a memorial to Christina Yuna Lee, who was stabbed to death at her Manhattan apartment last week after being followed to her door by her alleged assailant.

Zeldin, on Monday, also focused on subway crime, noting six passengers were stabbed on trains after Hochul announced her subway safety plan.

"A vote for Kathy Hochul is a vote for continued crime and chaos," Zeldin said.

Candidates focus on public safety issues because they get the attention of voters, said Tom Doherty, a veteran political strategist who served in the cabinet of former Gov. George Pataki, the last New York Republican to hold statewide office.

"Crime has always been the one issue Republicans can rely on to get crossover votes," said Doherty, noting Pataki showcased his public safety agenda in 1994 on his way to defeating three-term incumbent Democratic Gov. Mario Cuomo.

While the New York GOP is at a distinct voter enrollment disadvantage to Democrats, "the Republicans see an opening with the crime issue and they think this is the year to talk about it," said Democratic campaign strategist George Arzt.

So far, Democratic legislative leaders in Albany have spurned Adams' request to retool the cashless bail law so that judges are again empowered to remand defendants to jail based on the potential danger they pose to communities.

But Arzt predicted the Legislature could soon face an increased public clamor to address bail if the wave of crimes continues to dominate headlines.

The public safety issue also impacts the state's ability to attract tourists, with tourism a major economic driver, Arzt said.

"It can also have an effect on the revenues coming in, because tourists are not going to come to Broadway if the trains and the streets are in any way perilous," Arzt said.

Hochul, in her state budget presentation last month, proposed spending $224 million to address rising gun violence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0