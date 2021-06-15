Canadiens come up short in first trip outside of Canada

"There's a few situations where we can react better," Ducharme said. "Our puck support was not as good, so that's something we can do better. We'll adjust."

Montreal pinned the loss on taking three consecutive penalties spanning the first intermission. Though the Canadiens didn't allow a power-play goal, the time killing penalties wore down their key players.

The Canadiens also took encouragement out of how they dominated the opening minutes only to be denied by several acrobatic saves by Marc-Andre Fleury.

"I thought we came out firing in the first period, and then we kind of sat back and let them come at us," defenseman Joel Edmundson said. "But we know we'll be better next game."

The trouble is, Montreal had difficulty maintaining puck control in the offensive zone while at even-strength, and was limited to two shots on goal in the third period before a 10-shot barrage in the final minutes with Price pulled for an extra attacker.

Vegas, making its third semifinal appearance in its fourth season of existence, boasts four-line depth and experienced two-way defensemen. On Monday, the Golden Knights leaned on their blue line to generate offense with Shea Theodore scoring and setting up Alec Martinez for what stood as the game-winning goal.