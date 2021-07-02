Canadiens disappointed just 3,500 fans allowed for Game 3

MONTREAL — Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme summed up his team's feelings about Quebec health officials not allowing more fans at Bell Centre for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final as "disappointing — very disappointing."

The 3,500 fans allowed in Montreal pales in comparison to the 17,166 who watched the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Canadiens in Game 2 in Florida. Many restrictions are loosening around Canada and in Quebec, but the team's request for a crowd of over 10,000 was denied.

"It could have been a way to reward our fans, the people who have gone through 14 or 15 months of isolation to have the chance to participate in an event like this," Ducharme said Friday morning, hours ahead of Game 3. "It's special. Unfortunately, we'll have 3,500 inside and probably 25,000 outside who are going to be shoulder to shoulder. It's hard to see the logic."

Crowds outside the arena have grown into the thousands as fans packed the street.

Game 3 falls on a four-day weekend for most Canadians, with Canada Day celebrated a day earlier. With the coronavirus pandemic easing, hotels in Montreal began filling up on Thursday, and there was a festive atmosphere with large crowds gathering at the outdoor seating areas along Boulevard Saint-Laurent.