Canadiens need bounce-back from best players in Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. — The loser of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final has won the championship each of the past three years.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will likely end that streak if the Montreal Canadiens do not get a better showing from their offensively talented line of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Tyler Toffoli.

While the Canadiens have a knack for bouncing back this postseason, the series opener was an eye-opener against Tampa Bay's top trio of Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. Because the Lightning get the last line change again in Game 2 on Wednesday night, coach Jon Cooper can get Point's line on the ice against Suzuki's as much as he wants, and that does not appear to be a favorable matchup for Montreal.

"It looks like they want to play against us the whole time, so we have to do a better job," Suzuki said, noting his two turnovers as part of his line's problems. "You just have to do a better job of cleaning up turnovers, limit their time and space and try our best to keep them off the scoresheet."

That did not happen in Game 1, when Point's line scored twice on Suzuki's line on the way to breaking it open for a 5-1 victory. Giving the puck away against that caliber of opponents isn't a recipe for Montreal hanging with Tampa Bay.