Canadiens stun Penguins 2-0 to win qualifying round series

His team badly outplayed in the final minutes of a 4-3 loss in Game 3, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan turned to Jarry in search of a spark.

The 25-year-old was an unlikely All-Star in February thanks to a stellar first half that helped Pittsburgh stay afloat despite a series of injuries, Crosby chief among them.

Yet, Jarry had struggled before the shutdown created by the COVID-19 pandemic, losing each of his last four starts. He tried to keep sharp while back home in western Canada, using his two English Mastiffs as training partners during the extended layoff.

While Jarry was sharp in his first start in five months, for long stretches there was little jump from the Penguins against the last team to enter the expanded 24-team tournament.

The Canadiens, who were in the process of playing out the string before the "pause" and the ensuing fallout put them in postseason position, were only too happy to slow the game down. Still, they generated most of the quality scoring chances and Lehkonen's winner came at the end of another sloppy sequence by the Penguins.