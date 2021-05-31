Canajoharie community hears details on cannabis facility proposal

CANAJOHARIE — Operators of the proposed cannabis business at the old Beech-Nut site spelled out in more detail this week both how the business will work, and what job opportunities will look like for local residents.

Up to 500 workers could be employed at the site by the third phase of the rollout, and those jobs -- ranging from management and inventory positions to lab techs and agricultural experts -- will come mostly with daytime hours and benefits.

Representatives of E29 Labs met with community members, as well as federal, state, county, village officials and business leaders Thursday to familiarize the community with what they are planning to do at the old baby food manufacturing plant at Exit 29 on the Thruway. Specific attention focused on the impact on the village of Canajoharie.

Most of the jobs at the plant, ranging from entry-level through higher-skilled employees will mostly be full-time and workers will be trained in their specialties. The multi-year plan calls for 125 jobs in phase one, with an additional 150 added in phase two, and another 125 in the third phase.

“I think there is a wonderful opportunity here for synergy with the community in that respect,” said attorney Michael Dundas, vice-president at E29. He has experience with other similar projects in Massachusetts.