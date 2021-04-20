Canceled combine a bummer but invite still a golden ticket

"It's not fun not being able to be there and get that experience. But at the end of the day it's what made today so important," Moore said at Kansas State's pro day.

The scouting combine has morphed from a small gathering of players and talent evaluators to an annual event that even went prime time last year just before COVID-19 upended everything. The annual get-together is the capstone to college football careers for the 300-plus invitees who get to see how they stack up against their peers in their draft class, or even historically.

"We've been watching it since we were little and that's something that we look forward to," Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson said. "It's kind of a bummer not being able to do it."

Scrapped along with the combine were visits to team facilities, leaving Zoom calls as the way to get to know players.

"That's something that all of us college players going into the draft look forward to, the combine," Stevenson said. "But I think I had the upper hand by going to the Senior Bowl and talking to a lot of scouts and showcasing my game there. Then, I had a second chance here at my pro day. I'm blessed."

For those who didn't get to the Senior Bowl, their pro day was their one and only shot to show off in front of NFL teams.