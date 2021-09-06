Cantlay delivers another clutch moment to win FedEx Cup

He drove to the right on the 17th, clipping a tree and dropping down into deep rough, and then hit a flyer over the green and the gallery. His pitch back to the green came up short and into more deep rough, and he had to make a 6-footer to save bogey and stay ahead.

That set up the final hole, where he could only match birdies with Cantlay.

"I gave it my all," Rahm said. "It wasn't enough."

Rahm was bogey-free over the last 28 holes, but he only cashed in on two birdies. He tied with Kevin Na for the low 72-hole score of the tournament at 14-under 266. They will split points toward the world ranking.

Cantlay started at 10-under par as the No. 1 seed and finished at 21 under.

"Patrick played great golf, and he was four shots ahead of me (at the start). And even though I might have been the better man over the week, he earned it," Rahm said. "That up-and-down after missing from 17, the second shot from 18 to almost make it is even more impressive.

"I think you can say he won this."

Rahm earned the $5 million consolation prize for finishing second in the FedEx Cup, while Na (67) picked up $4 million. Justin Thomas (70) birdied the last hole to finish fourth, which was worth $4 million.