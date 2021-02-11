Cantlay ties course record, leads at Pebble Beach

"Today you needed to step on the gas pedal and take advantage," Spieth said. And then he considered that his 65 was only good enough for a tie for fourth with Nate Lashley.

"I got bested by three today," Spieth said. "I'm going to have to keep my foot on the gas."

Rain was in the forecast overnight and possibly lingering into Friday before returning early in the weekend.

Without spectators and without amateurs this year, the tournament is using only two courses instead of three. It was more exposed than usual without grandstands behind the sixth green and overlooking the picturesque par-3 seventh.

And the pace of play, with three pros instead of a foursome of pros and amateurs, was quicker.

Low scores at Pebble Beach start with good weather and taking advantage of the front nine, and Cantlay had both of those going for him. He one-putted every green on the front nine, and capped off a stretch of four straight birdies with a 7-iron that landed next to the hole on No. 8 and left him a fast 6-footer for birdie.

The finish also was impressive, with a 7-iron that settled about 7 feet below the hole on the par-3 17th, and a nifty wedge from right of the 18th green for an up-and-down and his 10th birdie.