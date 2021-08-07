Captain America: Durant makes sure gold medal stays with US

SAITAMA, Japan — With the gold medal in jeopardy, the U.S. knew where to turn to protect it.

It could only be Captain America.

Even before he was wrapped up in a flag that looked like a cape, Kevin Durant played the part of a hero for the U.S. basketball team — again. And if the French wanted to leave with the gold medal, they were going to have to take it from his grip.

"He's the guy who's cool under pressure," U.S. assistant coach Steve Kerr said. "He hits the big shots."

That's what Durant did to close out the gold-medal game Saturday. With a three-point lead and under 10 seconds remaining, the Americans passed it in to Durant, who was fouled and calmly sank the two free throws with 8.8 seconds remaining for the final points in an 87-82 victory.

Durant finished with 29 points, just off the 30 he scored in the last two Olympic gold-medal games. The four-time NBA scoring champion is in the discussion as the best player in the league.

As for the best player in Olympic basketball, that debate seems to have ended in Japan.