Cards' Fitzgerald: 'Don't have the urge to play' football

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals 11-time Pro Bowl receiver Larry Fitzgerald says he currently doesn't have the desire to play an 18th NFL season, though he left the possibility open that he might resume his career.

In an interview on SiriusXM Radio with Jim Gray on Mad Dog Sports Radio — set to air Friday afternoon — Fitzgerald said he's currently focused on being a radio broadcaster.

"To be honest with you I just don't have the urge to play right now," Fitzgerald said in the interview. "I don't know how I'll feel in September, October, November moving forward but I just, today, I just don't have that urge. And I think I have to be respectful of that. Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do."

The 37-year-old has put together 17 of the most consistent and productive seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history.

He hasn't been at the Cardinals' preseason camp in Glendale, Arizona, over the past month. Coach Kliff Kingsbury and teammates have consistently said they're not sure of Fitzgerald's football plans. The Cardinals signed veteran receiver A.J. Green during the offseason.