Carey Price is playoff MVP front-runner going into Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. — If the Montreal Canadiens win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1993, Carey Price is almost certain to take home the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Price also stands a good chance at becoming the fifth goaltender and sixth player overall to win it with the runner-up if the Tampa Bay Lightning win back-to-back titles.

To do that, "You pretty well have to stand out," said Reggie Leach, the only forward on a losing team to win the Conn Smythe.

Leach's exploits came when the defending champion Philadelphia Flyers were swept by Montreal in the 1976 final. He scored 19 goals in 16 playoff games that year, which is still tied for the record.

For now. Brayden Point is the playoff MVP front-runner if the Lightning win, thanks to his 14 goals through 18 games. Point rode a nine-game goal streak that ended only in the semifinal series finale against the New York Islanders and is now hoping to start another run.

"Pucks have found ways into the net as of late, but I don't think you're thinking too much about it," Point said. "Obviously, the stakes are higher and you're making sure you're competing in every shift but just trying to play the same way and be responsible and then just work for your chances."