Carmelo Anthony among AP's top one-and-done players

Durant has gone on to become an NBA MVP and a two-time NBA champion. He made a $3 million donation to the University of Texas in 2018.

GREG ODEN, OHIO STATE (2006-07)

Oden earned first-team AP All-America honors as Ohio State went 35-4 and lost to Florida in the NCAA Tournament final. Three of the Buckeyes' top four scorers were freshmen and former AAU teammates: Oden, Mike Conley and Daequan Cook.

Oden averaged 15.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for Ohio State and was picked No. 1 overall in the 2007 draft. Injuries caused the 7-footer to play just 105 career NBA regular-season games.

Oden earned his degree from Ohio State in May 2019. Oden says he now advises athletes for a financial education company. He played in the Big3 league last year.

“Dedicating my life to ball and then that not working out, it was kind of a reset,'' Oden said. “You kind of see, ‘OK, so what's next in your life?' If all you do is play ball, you never really figure out that next chapter of life after. I was kind of just thrown into that. Going back to school and getting my degree was something I had to do for me to go on a path and figure out what's next in life."

ZION WILLIAMSON, DUKE (2018-19)