Carrasco: Mets primed for playoffs, can compete for title

NEW YORK — Carlos Carrasco got a welcome call from new Mets owner Steven Cohen.

"He was so excited. He can't wait to meet me. I can't wait to meet him, too," the pitcher said Tuesday. "The way he talked, the way he said everything is — he looked like a really nice guy."

New York has bulked up since Cohen completed his $2.4 billion purchase of New York from the Wilpon and Katz families on Nov. 6. Carrasco is expecting a postseason contender.

"I'm so happy right now. I wish spring training started next week, to meet everyone and start wearing this jersey," Carrasco said during a news conference. "It's something really important for me, just wearing this jersey right now."

Carrasco and All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor were acquired from Cleveland last week for infielders Andrés Giménez and Amed Rosario plus a pair of minor league prospects: right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene.

A right-hander who turns 34 in March, Carrasco missed three months of the 2019 season while fighting leukemia. He pitched through the coronavirus pandemic, going 3-4 in 12 starts with a 2.91 ERA, his best since a career-best 2.55 ERA when he split 2014 between Cleveland's rotation and bullpen.