Cato-Meridian Central School District

1. In my opinion Cato-Meridian is a wonderful school district. I am continually impressed by the quality of educators and the leadership that we have and attract to our school district. I believe a top priority of our school district is to continue to strive for greatness and have high levels of expectations. Even though we are a “small” district doesn’t mean we have to settle for less. The community within in this district has a lot to offer and we should never underestimate that value! I strongly believe we can offer our students a first-class education at a cost our residents can afford. Our students deserve it!

3. Our school’s third priority should be social and mental well-being. The pandemic has taken its toll on our students both mentally and socially. If you look around our community our students have missed being in school full time along with all of their extra-curricular activities. It gets down to basics. If you follow Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs you will see how this hierarchy applies to education. Schools must work in partnership with students to achieve their highest potential. First, basic needs must be met by having a nice clean, temperature controlled building to attend school. Second their safety needs must be met by having a safe and secure building to attend school. Third, a feeling of belongingness and love, which is achieved by positive peers and a positive connection with their teachers and the staff members of Cato-Meridian. Fourth, a feeling of accomplishment and pride for their school. This is achieved by having the skills and supports necessary to be a successful student. One could argue that only when these four needs are met can a student actually reach the fifth step of self-actualization. Knowing just what they are actually capable of and that feeling of taking on the world. As a school we have a responsibility to make sure those needs are met every day for our students.