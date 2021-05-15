Cato-Meridian Central School District

Proposed budget: $22,459,281 ... +7.49%
Estimated tax levy: 0%
Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: 1. Proposition to purchase two 65-passenger school buses at maximum cost of $122,056 each and one 30-passenger school bus at maximum cost of $59,679.
School board candidates (two three-year seats available):
Jenny Kyle
Age: 40
Family: Married; five children, ages 1-13
Residence: Ira
Education: Bachelor’s degree in animal science/agribusiness, Cornell University
Elected office and community service experience: My husband and I own and operate a crop farm in Cato so most of my time is consumed helping my husband run our farm and raising our five young children. I do find time to be a parent volunteer in our children’s classrooms, with their Girl Scout troops, and various other activities. I serve as the president of the Cato-Meridian Otter Swim Team’s Parent Board. I also serve on the Cato-Meridian Elementary SIT committee, Policy Committee, Rec Center Committee and the District Safety Committee. I also serve as the vice president of COSBA (Cayuga-Onondaga School Board Association).
Top three priorities:
1. In my opinion Cato-Meridian is a wonderful school district. I am continually impressed by the quality of educators and the leadership that we have and attract to our school district. I believe a top priority of our school district is to continue to strive for greatness and have high levels of expectations. Even though we are a “small” district doesn’t mean we have to settle for less. The community within in this district has a lot to offer and we should never underestimate that value! I strongly believe we can offer our students a first-class education at a cost our residents can afford. Our students deserve it!
2. The second priority should be to continue to raise our ELA student outcomes. If you look at our district our students are struggling in this area. As a district we have been putting many resources into supporting students in this area. ELA is important to our students and we can continue to do better.
3. Our school’s third priority should be social and mental well-being. The pandemic has taken its toll on our students both mentally and socially. If you look around our community our students have missed being in school full time along with all of their extra-curricular activities. It gets down to basics. If you follow Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs you will see how this hierarchy applies to education. Schools must work in partnership with students to achieve their highest potential. First, basic needs must be met by having a nice clean, temperature controlled building to attend school. Second their safety needs must be met by having a safe and secure building to attend school. Third, a feeling of belongingness and love, which is achieved by positive peers and a positive connection with their teachers and the staff members of Cato-Meridian. Fourth, a feeling of accomplishment and pride for their school. This is achieved by having the skills and supports necessary to be a successful student. One could argue that only when these four needs are met can a student actually reach the fifth step of self-actualization. Knowing just what they are actually capable of and that feeling of taking on the world. As a school we have a responsibility to make sure those needs are met every day for our students.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I have always been a person that is “all in.” I have never been one to sit on the sidelines and watch others work. When I become involved in something I have to know everything there is to know about that “moving piece” and how I can serve in some capacity. The scientist in me questions EVERYTHING and it must make logical sense! I have an extreme love for children and education. Education is everything and we as a school district along with the student’s guardians have 14 years (pre-K-12) to give them a first class education and prepare them for the next step whether that is university/college, trade school or the work force. We don’t have time to waste and we must always act as swiftly as possible. If I am elected for a second term on the board I look forward to continue working with the leaders of our school, the other school board members, and our community.
Michael Lees
Did not respond.