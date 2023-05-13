Polling: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the cafeteria of Cato-Meridian Elementary School, 2851 Route 370, Cato

Proposed budget: $23,938,295 ... +3.50%

Estimated tax levy: +1.94%

Tax cap: Below tax cap, simple majority needed for approval

Special ballot propositions: 1. Proposition to buy two 65-passenger school buses and one student transport vehicle for estimated maximum cost is $366,108. 2. Proposition to approve the creation of a capital reserve fund of up to $10 million for future projects.

School board candidates (two three-year seats available):

Paul Byrne

Did not reply

Jason Hirvela

Age: 35

Family: Married; two children, ages 10 and 12

Town of residence: Cato, town of Ira

Education: High School diploma at Cato-Meridian Central School District; studied industrial technology at Onondaga Community College

Elected office and community service experience: Rescue captain, Ira Fire Department; lieutenant, Ira Fire Department; treasurer, Cato Cub Scout Pack 50; board member, Cato-Meridian Board of Education; volunteered with Ira Fire department; concessions stand, Cato little league; general community cleanup (picking up trash along the road); concessions stand, Jordan-Elbridge Youth Football; den leader, Cato Cub Scout Pack 50

Top three priorities:

1. Our students and staff's safety and well-being have always been one of my top priorities. Students deserve a safe environment where they can grow and discover the world around them, while learning social and emotional skills. A safe environment is key for students and staff to be able to focus.

2. A well-rounded education for all our students. I want to make sure that students leave our district with all the tools they need to head out into the world. Whether their next step is into the workforce or on to college. During their education I want students to be able to experience the many paths that lie before them with the guidance from mentors they feel they can trust.

3. Our district's fiscal efficiency is extremely important. Being able to provide high level instruction and effective curriculum is a balancing act. Having the correct number of staff and a one-to-one digital device (each student having a school assigned Chromebook) has allowed us to cut instructional costs. Using Chromebooks, we have also been able to reduce the need for printed worksheets.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

I would like to continue to help guide the direction of the district and preserve that critical student mentor relationship. I believe I can provide valuable input from a levelheaded perspective that represents our communities' priorities. I would like to continue to monitor our recently approved capital project and fulfill what was promised to the voters. I feel I bring a unique view from the workforce on what we should be preparing our students for, and I want to make sure we are adequately preparing our students. Finally, I want to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep our tax dollars local. Utilizing tax funds as efficiently as possible and spending where we need it. Making critical building repairs along with needed improvements to give our students the best education we can.

Harmon Kent III

Age: 37

Family: Married; three children, ages 3, 6 and 8

Town of Residence: Conquest

Education: 2004 Cato-Meridian graduate

Elected office and community service: Member of the Cato Fire Department for 18+ years where I currently hold the title of assistant chief. Cato Little League coach and volunteer, coach youth football at Jordan-Elbridge.

Top three priorities:

1. Maintain academic/extra-curricular excellence: This includes expanding and retaining curriculum that is researched based and student centered, ttracting and retaining quality educators and staff, trengthening and introducing as many extra-curricular programs as possible for our students.

2. Fiscally responsible: Taking advantage of federal and state grants, seeing that the administration is responsible with spending the taxpayer money and that all positions are necessary for the success of our students.

3. Ensure student and staff are safe and secure both physically and emotionally. Ensure our school system is free from any political bias or social agendas. We want our children to learn in an environment where those types of agendas are not pushed on students. Enhance security for all students, staff and the buildings/grounds.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

I've decided to run for one of the open board seats because I want help with the future of the district. I want to be a voice of the decision making that will lay the footprint for current and future students and staff of the Cato-Meridian district. I want to help keep Cato-Meridian a sought after district for all families, and help keep the pride of being a Cato-Meridian parent, student, and employee alive. It’s time to make a change voters, please get out and vote!

Beth Nasholts

Age: 42

Family: Married with two children

Town of residence: Cato

Education: Master’s degree in management from Keuka College

Elected office and community service experience: I volunteer my time and services at the school including parent teacher organization, running concession stands during drama productions, and volunteer with other various activities at school.

Top three priorities:

1. Student overall well-being/safety: by feeling safe, valued, and respected.

2. Student academic success: Being actively and meaningfully engaged in academic and social activities.

3. Student social emotional growth: including their social, mental, physical health.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

I am running for the Cato-Meridian School Board because I want to serve the community that I have been a part of for the past 10 years and have lived in the region my whole life. I bring common sense measures and strong analytical abilities. In Cato-Meridian we are fortunate to have incredible teachers, administrators, and staff at our schools. As a board member, I will work to ensure that we are all held to the highest standards and will make the success of our students my number one priority. I will be an advocate for students. I will also work on building stronger relationships between the board and the community with transparency and unity. I believe the role of a school board member is to look at the overall view of the school and make decisions that are sometimes easy and sometimes very difficult. We must be open minded to what will be best for the whole school not just a part of it. Thank you for reading this article and I would appreciate your vote on May 16th.

Amanda Vallee

Age: 42

Family: Married; two children, ages 8 and 11

Town of residence: Cato

Education: High school — Phoenix Center School District; college — SUNY College at Oneonta with a bachelor's degree in psychology

Elected office and community service experience: Board member for Cato-Meridian Otters — treasurer; Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis — Oneonta, NY

Top three priorities:

1. Fiscal responsibility and accountability – Ensuring we are not frivolously spending taxpayer dollar.

2. Academics – Ensuring all children within our district are getting the education they deserve and meeting and/or exceeding academic standards.

3. Sports – Re-evaluate what sports teams are shared with other districts and assess what sport we can bring back in-house.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

I am running for school board to bring fourth meaningful change. If you are looking for status quo and if you are looking for some to be a yes person on the board then I am not your person. I am not afraid to open Pandora’s Box and ask the tough questions. I am not afraid to vote no, when appropriate. I am running for Cato-Meridian School Board because I want to ensure our teachers have the resources they need to provide the best education possible to our children. I also want to ensure that taxpayers' dollars are being used appropriately and the funds are truly going to the children. I want to be voice for those that feel they don’t have a voice in this district.

Nathan Wallace

Age: 37

Family: Married, two children, ages 10 and 12

Town of residence: Cato

Education: Cato-Meridian Central School District graduate

Elected office and community service experience: Member of Cato Fire Department for 19 years; member of Cato Little League board, six years.

Top three priorities:

1. Appropriate programing and staffing to support our students.

2. More inclusive environment for all students.

3. Fiscal responsibility and accountability.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

If elected as a board member I would like to help create a long term vision, mapping a course that provides the necessary opportunities students need to reach their fullest potential. As a board member I would work with the other members to establish and maintain a structure that would support this vision, empower the staff and provide leadership. There must be a positive atmosphere for students to achieve their highest goals. I want to work on making sure this is a district that everyone is proud to be a part of. I also want to be sure the budget is working in the best interest of students as well as the taxpayers. I want to ensure transparency with taxpayers so they can have faith in our board and administration.