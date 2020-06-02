Cato-Meridian Central School District

Having spent the entirety of my life in Cato, as well as my father before me and my grandfather spending the better part of his life here, being able to help and represent the community and the school district would be a distinct privilege. New perspectives are always essential to the prevention of a stagnant government at any level, and the school board is no different. Over the years now we have consistently seen the same few individuals occupying positions within the board of education, and I seek to reverse this trend. Having nearly completed two different four-year degrees in History and Political Science, I have studied and learned to apply necessary skills and knowledge that would make me the ideal board of education candidate. Through my recent work at United States Sen. Charles Schumer’s Syracuse office, I have gained great insight into important legislative principles and have worked diligently with residents of New York State to help represent their interests at the federal level. It is the aforementioned skill sets acquired through years of experience and practice which make me able to carry out the duties of a school board member and fulfill the interests of the people which make up the Cato-Meridian community.