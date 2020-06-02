Cato-Meridian Central School District

Proposed budget: $20,893,690 ... -4.34%
Estimated tax levy: +1.9%
Tax cap: Under cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: 1. The purchase of two 65-seat passenger buses at a estimated maximum cost of $118,500 each, one small handicapped accessible school bus at an estimated maximum $66,500 cost, and one stake rack pick-up truck at an estimated maximum cost of $51,500.
School board candidates (two three-year spots):
Paul Byrne
Did not respond.
Jason Hirvela
Age: 32
Family: Married: two children, ages 7 and 9
Residence: Ira
Education: High school diploma from Cato-Meridian, some college at Cayuga community and Onondaga Community studying industrial technology but did not obtain a degree.
Elected office and community service experience: The only elected office I have held was within the fire department I volunteered with. I started off elected to lieutenant and was then elected to rescue captain. I have volunteered with the IRA Fire Department as a fire fighter/EMT, CIMVAC Ambulance as an EMT, Boy Scout Pack 59 Wolves (in Weedsport, Cato no longer has a Pack), Cato Girl Scout Brownies
Top three priorities:
1. The students' needs (i.e. safe environment, academics, extra curricular activities)
2. Managing the budget and utilizing funds as effectively as possible
3. Understanding the changing world and making sure the school district takes steps to ensure the students are as prepared for the world as possible
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I remember my final years in Cato high school and it was more than just the academics, talking with the teachers and the life experience and advice I recieved those final years is what I want to make sure is preserved. I can tell you for sure that one teacher changed my life and if it wasn't for him that I may not be where I am today. I decided to run because I want to ensure that the students of Cato-Meridian are being provided with all the opportunities and tools possible to be successful in life and preserve that culture.
Justin Reeves
Age: 39
Family: Married; one child, age 7
Residence: Conquest
Education: Bachelor's degree, Keuka College, organizational management
Elected office and community service experience: Cubmaster for Pack 59, coach for Northern Cayuga Little League, two years, waiting for direction for the third season!
Top three priorities:
1. Continue to maintain and improve academic and extra-curricular programs and opportunities for all grade levels.
2. Constant improvements for developmentally appropriate curriculum activities across grade levels.
3. Provide a fresh outlook on the current state of academia and explore all options to give students in our community a strong foundation for success
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I was asked by fellow community members if I had any interest in being involved. After a good discussion on the matter of why they thought I would be a good attribute, I decided to run. My goal if I were to be one of the choices for this community, is to hit the ground running, adapt to all new situations smoothly and add value to an already functional team.
Nicholas Schmitt
Age: Did not respond
Family: Did not respond.
Residence: Conquest
Education: Bachelor's degree in history; bachelor's degree in political science (May 2021)
Elected office and community service experience: I have volunteered with the Cato American Legion (Post 911), as well as at the Rescue Mission and Animal Shelter. I have also worked for United States Sen. Charles Schumer as an intern.
Top three priorities:
1. First and foremost must be to come up with a plan on how to get children and educators back in the classroom and into a productive learning environment, while also keeping students and faculty healthy.
2. Greater emphasis on sports and extracurricular activities. Participation in extracurricular activities has steadily declined over the years and reversing this trend is of great importance. Being part of groups and clubs outside of the classroom helps children naturally learn in many different social and leadership categories. This type of learning is almost impossible to mimic inside the classroom.
3. Greater technological integration within the classroom. For quite some time now, technology has played a pivotal role in the modern student’s ability to learn. It remains quite obvious that the better we are able to integrate newer and more technologically relevant forms of learning into our classrooms, the better our students learn.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
Having spent the entirety of my life in Cato, as well as my father before me and my grandfather spending the better part of his life here, being able to help and represent the community and the school district would be a distinct privilege. New perspectives are always essential to the prevention of a stagnant government at any level, and the school board is no different. Over the years now we have consistently seen the same few individuals occupying positions within the board of education, and I seek to reverse this trend. Having nearly completed two different four-year degrees in History and Political Science, I have studied and learned to apply necessary skills and knowledge that would make me the ideal board of education candidate. Through my recent work at United States Sen. Charles Schumer’s Syracuse office, I have gained great insight into important legislative principles and have worked diligently with residents of New York State to help represent their interests at the federal level. It is the aforementioned skill sets acquired through years of experience and practice which make me able to carry out the duties of a school board member and fulfill the interests of the people which make up the Cato-Meridian community.
