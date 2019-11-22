AUBURN — Cayuga Community College is taking steps to bring two capital projects closer to fruition.
The college's board of trustees approved two projects for possible state funding at a meeting Thursday. The college would request the funds through the State University of New York, as SUNY community colleges can annually request capital funding for campus undertakings.
The two projects will be brought to the Cayuga County Legislature next month, and, if approved, move on to SUNY in the hopes that it would incorporate them in its state budget requests. CCC is seeking funds that would match the money the college has put up for the projects.
CCC is requesting $175,000 for enhancements and additional parking at the college's childcare program at 81 Wall St. The Faculty-Student Association gave that same amount to the college for the initiative. The college began the same process with the Legislature and SUNY last year when CCC requested in order to expand their child care program through a capital project. To that end, Cayuga County purchased the former Neighborhood House building on CCC's behalf earlier and the renovated facility was opened in late August.
College president Brian Durant said those enhancements could include technology in the building and outside "recreation components" for children and families. He said the funding would allow CCC to make different changes as they emerge.
"This donation and generosity along with the opportunity to further define it and refine it with the state capital process, is one that's going to give us the resources to continue to invest in a project that was a great priority to the college and one that we're seeing tremendous dividends in for since it's been open," he said.
CCC also seeks $215,000 to restore a property for an advanced manufacturing institute on the college's Fulton campus. The Cayuga Community College Foundation transferred that same amount to CCC for the project. Durant said the college is searching for an architecture firm for the initiative.
"I would anticipate by later in the winter we will have a plan, a layout and ultimately, the cost and timeline solidified to be able to provide further clarification on not only what the AMI will represent but the timeline in which we hope to get it opened," Durant said.
In other news:
• In a letter dated Nov. 3, Melina Carnicelli said she will end her service with the college board effective Dec. 31. Carnicelli accepted a gubernatorial appointment to join the trustees in 2012.
"My appointment by Governor Andrew Cuomo officially terminated June 2018, and despite my many efforts to recommend a qualified, needed replacement, to-date no appointment has been forthcoming from the governor's office," Carnicelli said in the letter.
She added that she took the opportunity nearly eight years ago because she believed "our local community college is one of the most valuable assets in the greater central New York region," and that her time with the board has reaffirmed that belief.
"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served in a governance capacity at Cayuga Community College and to have worked with many dedicated trustees and staff members over the years," she said in the letter.
Durant said that the college is hoping the governor's office will soon appoint replacements for Carnicelli and Angela Daddabbo, who resigned earlier this year. He said the college appreciates Carnicelli's dedication.
"We're grateful for the time and commitment that she's had (in the) role of trustee, she's always been a tremendous supporter of the college," Durant said.
• The board deactivated and discontinued six program offerings.
Certificates in secretarial studies administrative assistant, data processing — micrcomputers, and computer technician programs and associate's degrees as computer technician and retail business management programs were confirmed to be removed, the board's approval. None of the programs had enrolled a student since 2008, the resolution said.
Durant said that those programs haven't been offered at the college for a few years, they just needed to be formally ended. He said the programs had been replaced with newer, more modern programs that "align with regional industry and transferability."