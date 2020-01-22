Cayuga Community College basketball teaming up with United Way

Cayuga Community College is teaming up with United Way for a benefit this weekend.
On Saturday, CCC’s men’s and women’s basketball teams host Onondaga, and all proceeds from the $5 admissions will be donated to the United Way of Cayuga County. Concession sales will also support the United Way.
The women’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, while the men’s game follows at 3 p.m. Both games will be played at Spartan Hall on CCC’s Auburn campus.
For more information about the United Way of Cayuga County, visit unitedwayofcayugacounty.org.