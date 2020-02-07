Cayuga County-area closings and delays for Friday, Feb. 7

Here is a list of Cayuga County-area closing and delays for Friday, Feb. 7:
BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Absolute Dance: Closed
Active Physical Therapy Solutions, Auburn: Closed
ARISE: Auburn office closed
Auburn Alliance Church: Night to Shine postponed to same time and place Saturday, Feb. 8. Help needed for final setup, decorating and flowers at 9 a.m., and event volunteers should arrive by 5 p.m.
Auburn Public Theater: Closed; 1 p.m., 7 p.m. and toddler movies canceled
Auburn and Skaneateles YMCA: Closing at 1 p.m.
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program: Closed, no meal deliveries
Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca: Closed
Mesa Grande Taqueria, Auburn: Closed
New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, Auburn: First Friday programming canceled
Play Space, Auburn: Closed
Powers Library, Moravia: Closed
Savannah Bank: Closing all locations at 3 p.m.
SCAT Van: Closed
Seymour Library, Auburn: Closed
Springport Free Library: Closed
St. Joseph School: No First Friday today at St. Alphonsus Church
Syracuse Recovery Services: Auburn office closed
Tompkins Bank: Branches closing at 3 p.m.
LOCAL GOVERNMENTS
Town of Mentz: Closed
Town of Owasco: Town hall closing at 1 p.m.
Town of Sterling: Closed
SCHOOLS
Auburn Enlarged City School District: Closed
Cato-Meridian Central School District: Closed
Cayuga Community College: Auburn and Fulton campuses closed
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES: Closed
Creative Minds Montessori: Closed
E. John Gavras Center: Pre-school closed
Finger Lakes Montessori: Closed
Hannibal Central School District: Closed
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District: Closed
Marcellus Central School District: Closed
Moravia Central School District: Closed
Port Byron Central School District: Closed
Red Creek Central School District: Closed
Skaneateles Central School District: Closed
Skaneateles Early Childhood Center: Closed
Southern Cayuga Central School District: Closed
Union Springs Central School District: Closed
Weedsport Central School District: Closed
Wells College: Closed; all classes canceled, trustees meeting still taking place
