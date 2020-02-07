Cayuga County-area closings and delays for Friday, Feb. 7

Here is a list of Cayuga County-area closing and delays for Friday, Feb. 7:

BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Absolute Dance: Closed

Active Physical Therapy Solutions, Auburn: Closed

ARISE: Auburn office closed

Auburn Alliance Church: Night to Shine postponed to same time and place Saturday, Feb. 8. Help needed for final setup, decorating and flowers at 9 a.m., and event volunteers should arrive by 5 p.m.

Auburn Public Theater: Closed; 1 p.m., 7 p.m. and toddler movies canceled

Auburn and Skaneateles YMCA: Closing at 1 p.m. 

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program: Closed, no meal deliveries 

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca: Closed

Mesa Grande Taqueria, Auburn: Closed

New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, Auburn: First Friday programming canceled

Play Space, Auburn: Closed

Powers Library, Moravia: Closed

Savannah Bank: Closing all locations at 3 p.m. 

SCAT Van: Closed

Seymour Library, Auburn: Closed

Springport Free Library: Closed

St. Joseph School: No First Friday today at St. Alphonsus Church

Syracuse Recovery Services: Auburn office closed 

Tompkins Bank: Branches closing at 3 p.m.

LOCAL GOVERNMENTS

Town of Mentz: Closed

Town of Owasco: Town hall closing at 1 p.m.

Town of Sterling: Closed

SCHOOLS

Auburn Enlarged City School District: Closed

Cato-Meridian Central School District: Closed

Cayuga Community College: Auburn and Fulton campuses closed

Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES: Closed

Creative Minds Montessori: Closed

E. John Gavras Center: Pre-school closed

Finger Lakes Montessori: Closed

Hannibal Central School District: Closed

Jordan-Elbridge Central School District: Closed

Marcellus Central School District: Closed

Moravia Central School District: Closed

Port Byron Central School District: Closed

Red Creek Central School District: Closed

Skaneateles Central School District: Closed

Skaneateles Early Childhood Center: Closed

Southern Cayuga Central School District: Closed

Union Springs Central School District: Closed

Weedsport Central School District: Closed

Wells College: Closed; all classes canceled, trustees meeting still taking place

REPORT CANCELLATIONS AND CLOSINGS

Do you have a cancellation or closing to report? Email us at citizennews@lee.net

