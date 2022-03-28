 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area closings and delays

The following Cayuga County-area closings and delays have been reported for Monday, March 28:

Auburn schools: Two-hour delay

Calvary Food Pantry: Closed

Cato-Meridian schools: Two-hour delay

Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES: Two-hour delay

E. John Gavras Pre-schoo: Two-hour delay

Jordan-Elbridge schools: Closed

Marcellus schools: Closed

Port Byron schools: Closed

Skaneateles schools: Closed

SCAT Van: Closed

Union Springs schools: Two-hour delay

Weedsport Free Library: Closed

Weedsport schools: Closed

