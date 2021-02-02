Cayuga County-area closings, cancellations and delays

The following weather-related closings, cancellations and delays have been reported for the Cayuga County area:

Cayuga Community College: Courses and services on Auburn campus will only be available virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Campus is closed to students, and employees are encouraged to work virtually from home. Students and employees should reschedule COVID-19 tests for later this week. Classed on Fulton campus switching to all-virtual at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.