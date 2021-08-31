Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 31, 2021

City
• Frederick J. Burgess, 43, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, V123, Auburn, was charged Aug. 28 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Alicia N. Daley, 37, 165 Main St., Port Byron, was charged Aug. 29 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated first offense.
• Nicholas M. Fish, 32, 60 Bridge St., Seneca Falls, was charged Aug. 27 with a bench warrant.
• John F. Keesee, 55, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, was charged Aug. 27 with second-degree criminal trespass.
• Mark W. Shear Jr., 35, 69 Owasco St., 1, Auburn, was charged Aug. 27 with petit larceny.
• Mathew M. Wild, 30, 25 Columbus St., 3, Auburn, was charged Aug. 29 with first-degree driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Rose M. Wilson, 29, 108 Ross Place, 2, Auburn, was charged Aug. 27 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Shayne L. Alfred, 34, 51 Pulaski St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 31.
• Joshua M. Borza, 35, 19 Howard St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 30 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.
• John M. Gruver, 37, 6 Gaylord St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 31 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.
• Alex J. Guariglia, 27, 14 Frazee St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 30.
• Kenneth J. LaFramboise Jr., 38, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 30 and charged with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.
• Terrence M. Maloney Jr., 46, 51 Pulaski St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 31 and charged with petit larceny.
• Brad H. Talbot, 60, 19 McMaster St., Auburn Inn, Room 117, Auburn, was charged Aug. 30 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare a child.
• Jessica M. Morales, 37, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 30 with fifth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Donald J. Richardson, 43, 7430 North Street Road, 1, Sennett, was charged Aug. 30 with petit larceny.
• Michael Alvich, 64, 41 Flamingo Dr., Moravia, was charged Aug. 30 with forcible touch.
• Charlton Jay Crandall, 44, 14 1/2 South Ave., Cortland, was charged Aug. 30 with assault on a peace officer, police officer, fireman or emergency medical services professional.
State
• Steve J. Nicolas, 30, Buffalo, was charged Aug. 29 with second-degree introducing prison contraband.
• Daniel D. Swann, 57, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with fifth-degree conspiracy.
• Eric L. Thomas, 41, Auburn, was charged Aug. 30 with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and first-degree identity theft.
• Ja La, 48, Syracuse, was charged Aug. 28 with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated first offense.