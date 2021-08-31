 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 31, 2021
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 31, 2021

City

• Frederick J. Burgess, 43, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, V123, Auburn, was charged Aug. 28 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Alicia N. Daley, 37, 165 Main St., Port Byron, was charged Aug. 29 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Nicholas M. Fish, 32, 60 Bridge St., Seneca Falls, was charged Aug. 27 with a bench warrant.

•  John F. Keesee, 55, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, was charged Aug. 27 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Mark W. Shear Jr., 35, 69 Owasco St., 1, Auburn, was charged Aug. 27 with petit larceny.

• Mathew M. Wild, 30, 25 Columbus St., 3, Auburn, was charged Aug. 29 with first-degree driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Rose M. Wilson, 29, 108 Ross Place, 2, Auburn, was charged Aug. 27 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Shayne L. Alfred, 34, 51 Pulaski St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 31.

• Joshua M. Borza, 35, 19 Howard St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 30 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

• John M. Gruver, 37, 6 Gaylord St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 31 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.

• Alex J. Guariglia, 27, 14 Frazee St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 30.

• Kenneth J. LaFramboise Jr., 38, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 30 and charged with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.

• Terrence M. Maloney Jr., 46, 51 Pulaski St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 31 and charged with petit larceny.

• Brad H. Talbot, 60, 19 McMaster St., Auburn Inn, Room 117, Auburn, was charged Aug. 30 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare a child.

• Jessica M. Morales, 37, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 30 with fifth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Donald J. Richardson, 43, 7430 North Street Road, 1, Sennett, was charged Aug. 30 with petit larceny.

• Michael Alvich, 64, 41 Flamingo Dr., Moravia, was charged Aug. 30 with forcible touch.

• Charlton Jay Crandall, 44, 14 1/2 South Ave., Cortland, was charged Aug. 30 with assault on a peace officer, police officer, fireman or emergency medical services professional.

State

• Steve J. Nicolas, 30, Buffalo, was charged Aug. 29 with second-degree introducing prison contraband.

• Daniel D. Swann, 57, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with fifth-degree conspiracy.

• Eric L. Thomas, 41, Auburn, was charged Aug. 30 with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and first-degree identity theft.

• Ja La, 48, Syracuse, was charged Aug. 28 with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated first offense.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News