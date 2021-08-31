Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 31, 2021

• John M. Gruver, 37, 6 Gaylord St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 31 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.

• Alex J. Guariglia, 27, 14 Frazee St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 30.

• Kenneth J. LaFramboise Jr., 38, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 30 and charged with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.

• Terrence M. Maloney Jr., 46, 51 Pulaski St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 31 and charged with petit larceny.

• Brad H. Talbot, 60, 19 McMaster St., Auburn Inn, Room 117, Auburn, was charged Aug. 30 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare a child.

• Jessica M. Morales, 37, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 30 with fifth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Donald J. Richardson, 43, 7430 North Street Road, 1, Sennett, was charged Aug. 30 with petit larceny.

• Michael Alvich, 64, 41 Flamingo Dr., Moravia, was charged Aug. 30 with forcible touch.