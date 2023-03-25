Amid declining enrollment throughout the state, many Cayuga County-area education officials argued Friday that having smaller schools is not all bad.

The annual State of the Schools event, in which local education leaders give updates on their operations, was held via Zoom. With over 35 people in attendance, the officials who spoke either addressed declining enrollment or talked about the impact of smaller institutions, while still highlighting their programs and future goals.

Dr. Brian Hartwell, Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES district superintendent, talked about the positive aspects of smaller institutions.

"As a catchment area, in terms of student body, we're small, and there's some advantages to being small. We're nimble, we collaborate well, we can have challenging conversations and still, at the end of the day, know that we're in the struggle together," he said.

Despite "being small," Hartwell said BOCES has been able to offer a variety of services, such as career and technical education and child care. He later noted that in terms on enrollment, Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES is the 29th largest out of 37 BOCES in the state, but said the local entity offers 19 career and technical education programs, including applied automotive technology, computer systems and networking administration, cosmetology and construction and building trades.

Hartwell said even though there has been "declining enrollment in our region," the local BOCES has seen a boost in CTE enrollment.

"In the last 10 years, we've seen sharp declination in K-12 enrollment, and we're up 150 students in CTE. I don't even know if that's good or bad, it's just kind of what is at this point," he said. Hartwell noted some of the BOCES' component districts have larger amounts of their students enrolled in such programs than others and emphasized presenting multiple options and pathways to students as they gain more experience.

Later, he talked about the challenges of reduced enrollment.

"Between our boards of education, our superintendents and partners, declining enrollment is a real thing, right? It's something that many of our predecessors 20 and 30 years ago probably didn't have to discuss, in terms of solvency and viability and program offerings," Hartwell said. He also brought up challenges related to staff shortages, saying "it's a national conversation, and we are certainly not above that."

In regard to adult education, Hartwell highlighted Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES' commercial driver's license program, adding that from January to December 2022, over 116 CDL students were licensed, with 64 students currently "in the pipeline." He said the BOCES site has also been approved as a college testing center, placement testing and GED exams, and mentioned an adult course for drone piloting is set for May.

Earlier, Dr. Brian Durant, president of Cayuga Community College, talked about the institution's focuses and operations. He talked about the importance of having "the strongest outcomes possible by our students."

"The size of an institution does not define how great you are. The quality, the rigor, the preparedness and the seamless pathways to the success and the achievement of our student goals is what we're going to track, it's what we're going to improve upon and it's what's we're going to our celebrate," he said.

Durant also discussed new endeavors such as trying to secure funding through the state budget as a match from Oswego County to construct and establish a police academy on CCC's Fulton campus. That nearly $1 million endeavor will involve partnerships with multiple law enforcement agencies, including some from Cayuga County.

Construction began this month to renovate the Cayuga County Cornell Cooperative Extension office building in Auburn into a workforce development center, Durant said. The center is meant to be a place where local workforce development agencies that help people gain skills desired by local employers and gain employment would all be in one spot. That $4 million project is targeted to be completed in around a year.

Another priority Hartwell mentioned was modernizing the college's infrastructure. He noted a lot of the Auburn campus is original to the time it was established. Durant also said infrastructure includes CCC's technology, as some students are remote. He said it is important for the "opportunity to be connected with the college experience" to be clear and available, whether a student is in a brick-and-mortar building or learning hundreds of miles away.

"We know as educators the more you feel connected in whatever way is important for you, the student, the more likely for your persistence and success and and certainly an advanced experience that you'll have here at the college," he said. Throughout his time speaking at the event, Durant referenced the college's 2022-2025 strategic plan, which CCC's board of trustees approved in December.

Susan Henking, the vice president of academic and student affairs for the Aurora-based private institution Wells College, said a school's size is not always a "predictor of impact." Enrollment growth and working on admissions and retention are important for Wells, she said. There is a current project underway to reconstruct a historic bridge.

"Fundraising continues, as we all know, to be important to what we do. So too does diversifying our revenue sources. Our historic and continuing mission is to the liberal education of traditional-age college students, a liberal education that balances that with career outcomes in significant ways," Henking said.

She also talked about Wells wanting "to be a workplace of choice" for people and addressing issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. Hospitality management kicked off as a program last year, and the college recently approved web design, data analytics and digital marketing.

"All of those are, importantly, at the intersection of liberal arts education — which is our historic mission — and making sure we're preparing people for careers, so for meaningful life and meaningful work," she said.

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo talked about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as mental health and "academic gaps" the district has noticed over the last couple of years due to schools initially shuttering and remote-only learning initiating in March 2020.

"We've really, really tried to focus our attention on supporting our kids more academically, getting them caught up, for some, (on) the year-and-a-half that they missed, as well as really building up our support services here with social workers and counselors," he said, noting a social worker has been added to each of the district's school buildings.

Pirozzolo also noted the district's graduation rate "is not were we want it to be." While district students who attend class every day have a graduation rate of 95-98%, he said, the students who drop out impact the rate. A night school was recently launched "for some of our children who don't learn the more traditional way, or they don't like to get up early in the morning to come to school," Pirozzolo said, adding that the district hopes it will lower the dropout rate.

In addition to raising graduation rates, Pirozzolo said it is important to ensure that "when students leave Auburn, they're equipped to be part of society," including those students having a Regents degree, a GED or accreditation through BOCES. Two graduation coaches have also been added at Auburn High School to assist those with academic issues. The coaches also reach out to students who may not be in school regularly, he said.

The district lost between 200 to 300 students, in terms of enrollment, since the start of the pandemic, Pirozzolo said. Also noting the district's fourth-grade instrumental music program was cut back in 2011, Pirozzolo also said one of the district's focuses regarding the upcoming school budget is bringing that program back.

"When we talk about graduation rates, it's about engagement, and engagement, a lot of it is extracurricular activities, so we're trying to bring that focus back in," he said.

The superintendent also said the high school will be closed this summer as part of the district's ongoing $43 million capital project, so summer school will be at CCC this year.