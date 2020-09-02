Cayuga County campaign seeks to fight stigma of medications for opioid use disorder

The initiative is intended to fight the idea that medication for the disorder isn't legitimate recovery or is simply substituting one drug for another. The campaign includes Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and print, banner and bus advertising within the county. The advertising features a local person in recovery who now helps other people.

"No matter who we are or where we come from, we all know at least one person who is affected by opioid use disorder. An estimated 2.1 million Americans have OUD. In Cayuga County, 16 fatal overdoses were reported so far this year, which is more than all of last year, and most of them were confirmed to be opioid-related," the news release said. "These individuals were someone’s child, grandchild, sibling, parent, or friend and they were struggling with opioid use disorder. They were likely to suffer, use, and die alone because of the stigma that is attached to this disease. And often, their families and loved ones suffer in isolation because of shame and embarrassment."