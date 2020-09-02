Cayuga County campaign seeks to fight stigma of medications for opioid use disorder

A new campaign intends to combat the stigma surrounding medications for opioid use disorder.
The Cayuga County HEALing Communities Study steering committee is starting the "I Am More" campaign aimed at the people with opioid use disorder instead of defining them only by their disease, a news release said,
The initiative is intended to fight the idea that medication for the disorder isn't legitimate recovery or is simply substituting one drug for another. The campaign includes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and print, banner and bus advertising within the county. The advertising features a local person in recovery who now helps other people.
"No matter who we are or where we come from, we all know at least one person who is affected by opioid use disorder. An estimated 2.1 million Americans have OUD. In Cayuga County, 16 fatal overdoses were reported so far this year, which is more than all of last year, and most of them were confirmed to be opioid-related," the news release said. "These individuals were someone’s child, grandchild, sibling, parent, or friend and they were struggling with opioid use disorder. They were likely to suffer, use, and die alone because of the stigma that is attached to this disease. And often, their families and loved ones suffer in isolation because of shame and embarrassment."
Proven ways to help people with the disorder include opioid overdose education and naloxone distribution programs; strategies to reduce inappropriate opioid prescribing; FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder including methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone; strategies to reduce inappropriate opioid prescribing, behavioral therapies; and recovery support services, the release said. However, the stigma involving those with the disorder and their loved ones stops many people from accessing these strategies.
"Some gains have been made in reducing stigma around medical disorders. For instance, public education and widespread use of effective medications has demystified depression, making it somewhat less taboo now than it was in past generations. However, little progress has been made in removing the stigma around OUD. People with opioid use disorder continue to be blamed for their disorder. The public and even many professionals in the healthcare and criminal justice systems continue to view addiction as a result of moral weakness and flawed character. This keeps people with OUD from getting the best possible care and leads to overdose deaths," the news release said.
The release said wider acknowledgement of the disorder being a disease is needed, noting FDA-approved medications are out there. Using "person-first language," the release said, can help reduce opioid use disorder stigma.
“Seeing people for more than their disease and treating them with dignity is crucial,” Monika Salvage, project director for the Cayuga County HEALing Communities Study, said in the news release. “Next time you hear someone talk about an ‘addict,’ remind them that this could easily be their friend or family member one day.”
