 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County COVID-19 testing information
CAYUGA COUNTY

Cayuga County COVID-19 testing information

  • Updated
Covid-19

Cayuga County residents get tested during a recent COVID-19 asymptomatic testing clinic at Emerson Park Pavilion.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County Health Department, Cayuga County Emergency Management Office and Auburn Community Hospital have been organizing free testing clinics each week, with some targeting asymptomatic individuals and others aimed at people showing COVID-19 symptoms.

An appointment is required to be tested for any of the county's clinics, and registration will be closed if/when a clinic becomes fully booked.

To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." When making the appointment, you must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the insurance policy is in someone else's name, you should provide their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.

Information about testing in Onondaga County can be found at covid19.ongov.net/appointments and in Tompkins County at tompkinscountyny.gov/health/factsheets/coronavirusfaq#whereistesting.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News