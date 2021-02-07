Cayuga County COVID-19 testing information

The Cayuga County Health Department, Cayuga County Emergency Management Office and Auburn Community Hospital have been organizing free testing clinics each week, with some targeting asymptomatic individuals and others aimed at people showing COVID-19 symptoms.

An appointment is required to be tested for any of the county's clinics, and registration will be closed if/when a clinic becomes fully booked.

To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." When making the appointment, you must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the insurance policy is in someone else's name, you should provide their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.