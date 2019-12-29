Two years after paying former Cayuga County Administrator Suzanne Sinclair $80,000 to end her employment contract, the Cayuga County Legislature was paying nearly twice that amount to fire her successor.
The termination of Administrator J. Justin Woods about a year and a half into his employment came in early June after Woods and some legislators had clashed at some public meetings over his recommendations. Woods became the third administrator that legislators has forced out since first filling what was then a newly created position in 2006.
After the firing, some on the Legislature — and some running for open seats on the 15-member body last fall — have called for abolishing the administrator position, saying the county should pursue an elected executive form of government. Others have said the administrator post remains the best option.
A decision on which direction the county will pursue is expected to be a big topic for county lawmakers to discuss in 2020.